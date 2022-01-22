Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $153,380.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.