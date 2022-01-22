Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £571.67 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.47. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 91.60 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.55).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

