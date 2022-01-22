Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.
ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.
Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.