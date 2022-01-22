Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

