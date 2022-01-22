Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 10,244 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

