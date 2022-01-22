Sentivate Hits 24 Hour Volume of $394,842.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and $394,842.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

