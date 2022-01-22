Serum (SRM) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00006313 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $300.94 million and $127.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005883 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

