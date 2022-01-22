ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SFBS stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

