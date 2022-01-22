SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $137.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.02 million and the highest is $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 859,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

