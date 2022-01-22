Shadows Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $170,030.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

