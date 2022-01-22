Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increases By 18.1%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.