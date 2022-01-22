Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Increases By 17.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.