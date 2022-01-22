Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Declines By 21.9%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

FCBC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $554.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

