Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rises By 17.0%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

