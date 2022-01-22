Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Decreases By 21.0%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in News by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in News by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

