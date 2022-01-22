Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Increases By 19.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
