Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Increases By 19.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

