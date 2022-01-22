Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Drops By 21.7%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.35 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

