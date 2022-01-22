Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Decreases By 20.0%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ METC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.