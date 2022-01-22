Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Increases By 19.0%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 638.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Sasol has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

