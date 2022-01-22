Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declines By 19.2%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

