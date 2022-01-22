Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Drops By 19.0%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZTAQU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period.

