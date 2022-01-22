Showcase Market Cap Tops $107,292.30 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Showcase has a market cap of $107,292.30 and $73,362.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

