SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

