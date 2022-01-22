Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $19.65 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $19.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

