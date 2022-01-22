Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.86.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

