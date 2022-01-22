Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 59,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,124,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

