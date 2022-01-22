Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st.

PHPPY stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $24.74. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568. Signify has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

