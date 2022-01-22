Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.