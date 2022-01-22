Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $144.11 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

