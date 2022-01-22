SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.