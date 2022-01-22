SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,329 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45.

NYSE:SITE opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

