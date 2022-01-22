Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SIX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 1,362,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
