Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 1,362,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.