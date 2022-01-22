Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) vs. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head to Head Analysis

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

1.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 15.93% 20.11% 15.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.50 $3.50 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.13 $124.26 million $1.57 7.04

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.