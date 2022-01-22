Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$43.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.66. 159,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,097. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.15 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7314864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at C$272,531.25. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 over the last 90 days.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

