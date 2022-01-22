SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) vs. Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Financial Comparison

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SMC has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. SMC pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SMC and Sun Hung Kai Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 7.39 $1.14 billion $1.02 27.99 Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.99 billion 3.29 $3.45 billion N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SMC.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 23.80% 10.60% 9.53% Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SMC beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

