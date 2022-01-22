SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Raised to $30.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

