Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.28 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

