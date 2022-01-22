Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Down 3.2%

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.53. 115,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 138,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Soluna Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

