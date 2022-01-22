South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

