South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.