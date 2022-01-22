South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 37,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,209. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $514.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $56.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.