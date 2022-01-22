SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $171.09. 10,961,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

