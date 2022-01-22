Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

