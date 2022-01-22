Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.05.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Spire Global to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR stock opened at 2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.81. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 2.17 and a twelve month high of 19.50.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.18. The business had revenue of 9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Global will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Global

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.