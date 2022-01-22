Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $1.75 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.05. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SPIR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.