Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $44.88. 2,079,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

