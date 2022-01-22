Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $85,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

