SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

