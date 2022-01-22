StableXSwap Price Tops $1.05 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $878.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,177.27 or 1.00004606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00087026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00431517 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

