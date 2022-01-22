Starlink Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.44 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $162.75 million and approximately $32.44 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

