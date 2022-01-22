State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $401,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $227,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

