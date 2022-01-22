State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 90.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.